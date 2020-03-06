WWE SmackDown (6th March 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown before Elimination Chamber

What does Wyatt have in store for his fireflies?

Last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown ended with an epic confrontation. After announcing that he will not be a part of this year's WrestleMania, John Cena seemed to have waved a temporary goodbye to the WWE Universe and was soaking in the love from the crowd.

However, his plans of a hiatus from The Grandest Stage Of Them All were put on hold as The Fiend appeared behind him and pointed to the sign meaning he wanted a match with the Cenation Leader.

Cena duly obliged and now we have ourselves a titanic clash at Tampa Bay. One week after having his challenge accepted, Bray Wyatt is back with his Firefly Fun House and will be talking to his fireflies.

What does he have in store for the WWE Universe?

WWE Hall Of Fame inductees, nWo, will also be returning on tonight's show and will be a part of Moment Of Bliss hosted by The Goddess, Alexa Bliss. Usually, there will be a couple of Superstars who would not be happy with this and make an interference during the segment.

Will we see an interference tonight?

The Miz and John Morrison were not happy with what happened last week. First, they got to know that they would have to defend their newly-won SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Elimination Chamber inside the dreaded structure. After that, The Usos defeated them and gained some valuable momentum heading into the event.

However, the champions have a chance to redeem themselves as we have a tag team Gaunlet Match tonight with the winner getting a chance to enter last inside the Elimination Chamber.

Will The Miz and John Morrison get the win or will they have another Friday night to forget?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY

Day and Date: Friday, 6th March 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 7th March 2020.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!