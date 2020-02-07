WWE SmackDown (7th February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of SmackDown

Goldberg will reveal Who's Next on tonight's SmackDown

This week's SmackDown will come to us live from the SAP Center at San Jose, CA and we have three huge returns on the episode. After their gruelling Strap Match at Royal Rumble, Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt, and Daniel Bryan will make their way back to the Blue brand. But the biggest one of them all would be WWE Hall Of Famer, Goldberg, giving us an insight into who will be next on his hit list.

With WWE Super ShowDown just around the corner, Goldberg will be addressing the WWE Universe tonight on Friday Night SmackDown. The former Universal Champion will not have fond memories of the event as his dream match with The Undertaker did not meet the expectations and was heavily criticized by fans and the media. The Icon of WCW will be possibly looking to make things right and will reveal who will be on his hit list this time around.

Will we get to see a Summerslam rematch with Dolph Ziggler or will someone new step up to the plate?

Daniel Bryan produced one of his best performances in recent memory when he pushed The Fiend to his absolute limits in their epic title match at the Royal Rumble. Both Superstars produced some great moments but it was the reigning Universal Champion who came out on top despite Bryan's best efforts.

This week, Bryan will be addressing the WWE Universe and will possibly reveal his roadmap to WrestleMania 36.

What's next for The Leader Of The Yes Movement?

Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt, is back on SmackDown with another installment of the Firefly Fun House. After Drew McIntyre selected Brock Lesnar as his opponent for WrestleMania this year, the Universal Champion will be upset that he doesn't have anyone to play with.

In such situations, we know how Wyatt goes out of his way to get his next opponent with a little assist from The Fiend.

What message will Wyatt have for his fireflies?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Day and Date: Friday, 7th February 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 8th February.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here!