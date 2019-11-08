WWE SmackDown (8th November 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown

What will be SmackDown's response after last week's NXT invasion?

Last week was a truly eventful one for Friday Night SmackDown. As many of the top Superstars including the likes of Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt were stuck in Saudi Arabia due to technical issues, the Blue Brand was left vulnerable and was taken over by NXT.

The Black and Gold Brand fired the first shot and have laid down the marker heading into Survivor Series. This week, the SmackDown roster is back to its full strength and will be ready to defend their brand.

Will NXT launch another attack on SmackDown's finest?

In a match that was supposed to happen last week, Roman reigns will finally get his chance to get some retribution on King Corbin. The Lonewolf attacked The Big Dog while he was appearing on WWE Backstage a couple of weeks ago and has been itching to get his hands on Corbin ever since.

Even though Reigns did get a measure of revenge as he lead Team Hogan to victory at Crown Jewel, The Big Dog would want to stamp his authority on the Blue Brand by knocking off King Corbin.

Will Reigns score a big win tonight?

After scoring a victory on debut against Braun Strowman, Tyson Fury will be appearing on tonight's episode which will be live from his hometown of Manchester, England. We can rest assured that if the Gypsy King will be in the building then Braun Strowman will confront him as they have some unfinished business to take care of.

Are we in for another brawl between these two behemoths?

Apart from this, we will also see The New Day square-off against The Revival with the SmackDown Tag team Championships on the line. Sasha Banks will also make her in-ring return after Hell In A Cell against Nikki Cross.

It will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in these bouts!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: SNHU Arena, Manchester, England

Day and Date: Friday, 8th November 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown Live?

WWE SmackDown Live can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE SmackDown Live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 9th November.

Catch all the updates for tonight's show right here.