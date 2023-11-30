WWE SmackDown: 9-time champion to dethrone Logan Paul and win the United States Championship after 6 years on Friday? Exploring the possibility

Logan Paul is scheduled to return on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The Maverick will be looking for his first challenger on Friday night. However, things may not end well for the YouTube sensation as he may lose his United States Title to a nine-time champion on the show.

The superstar in question is none other than Kevin Owens. As you may know, The Prizefighter was involved in an angle with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on WWE SmackDown. The previous episode of the blue show saw Owens join forces with LA Knight to defeat the heel duo.

Owens' feud with Waller and Theory is seemingly reaching its climax. Hence, the company could book him in a fresh rivalry in the coming days. One such potential program could be against the current United States Champion, Logan Paul.

For those unaware, KO is rumored to feud with The Maverick shortly. Hence, the company could lay down the breadcrumbs for the same this week by having the nine-time champion dethrone Paul.

As you may know, one of SmackDown's most high-profile champions, Roman Reigns, is currently on a hiatus. Therefore, the company arguably can't afford another SmackDown champion to make sporadic appearances, given Paul is a part-timer.

Given that, Paul might drop the title to Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown to kick off a feud leading to another showdown at Royal Rumble. While The Prizefighter could appear regularly with the title, The Maverick might make sporadic appearances to build their rivalry.

On another note, Owens last held the United States Title in 2017. Hence, this potential angle could see him win the coveted gold after six long years.

What else is scheduled for WWE SmackDown?

The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown will emanate live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Besides Logan Paul's return, the company has announced that Randy Orton will make his comeback on the blue brand after more than 18 months. The Viper could target Roman Reigns or his allies on WWE SmackDown on Friday.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what is next for Damage CTRL following their loss against Team Bianca Belair at Survivor Series. Will the faction kick out Bayley on Friday? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

Do you want Kevin Owens to dethrone Logan Paul? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

