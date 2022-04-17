WWE SmackDown (April 15, 2022) 5 biggest news stories - Winner Take All match confirmed for WrestleMania Backlash, former champion tries out for new role

WWE SmackDown emanated from Worcester, Massachusetts this week and provided an entertaining show. The build for WrestleMania Backlash continued, as well as some interesting character developments involving former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

Before the show aired, the company announced that Drew McIntyre would go one-on-one with Sami Zayn. It was also announced that RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro would head to the blue brand to seek out the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's show.

#5 Drew Gulak tries out for a new role and is attacked by Charlotte Flair

Drew Gulak in the ring on Friday night

It has been some time since we saw Drew Gulak featured in a meaningful storyline. He was brought back into the spotlight this week in a bid to become a backstage interviewer.

Sadly for Gulak, he ended up inside the ring with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, who gave him a tough time. The Queen ended up locking the former 205 Live star in a Figure Eight Leglock and forced him to say "I quit" to send a message to Ronda Rousey ahead of their I Quit Match.

#4 Madcap Moss vs. Angel next week on SmackDown

Madcap Moss turned on Happy Corbin last week, and this Friday picked up a big victory against Humberto.

Still full of laughs and jokes, Moss had to overcome Angel, who persistently tried to get himself involved in the contest. Despite the odds, Madcap hit his Punchline finisher to pin Humberto. Next week, Madcap Moss will go one-on-one with Angel.

#3 Ricochet retains the Intercontinental Championship against Jinder Mahal

Ricochet after retaining the WWE Intercontinental Championship

After Jinder Mahal pleaded for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship last week, the match was granted and he challenged Ricochet for the title on Friday night.

The One and Only got the better of The Modern Day Maharaja and the interference of his enforcer Shanky to retain the championship with a stunning performance and a jaw-dropping Shooting Star Press.

#2 Lumberjack Match announced next week

Sami Zayn ran away from Drew McIntyre

Sami Zayn is known as The Master Strategist for a reason, and he pulled a potentially career-saving move once again on SmackDown by running away from his scheduled encounter with Drew McIntyre.

The former Intercontinental Champion will not have anywhere to run next week as a Lumberjack Match has now been booked, which McIntyre will no doubt be relishing.

#1 Winner Take All match confirmed for WrestleMania Backlash

After the Winner Take All match at WrestleMania 38 between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, many wondered what could potentially happen with the Tag Team Championship on both RAW and SmackDown.

Now, we have our answer, as the feud between RK-Bro and The Usos will culminate in another Winner Take All match at WrestleMania Backlash when both titles will be unified.

