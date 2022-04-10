WWE SmackDown (April 8, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Raquel Rodriguez and Gunther debut, Roman Reigns lays out a plan for The Usos

The first SmackDown after WrestleMania 38 showcased plenty of unpredictable action and a handful of surprises. The fallout from The Show of Shows was in full swing and fans were on the edges of their seats as rivalries continued and new storylines got underway.

On RAW, it was revealed that new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would lay out his plans for The Bloodline on Friday. The next chapter of Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair's storyline was also furthered, with an anticipated rematch now in the pipeline.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's SmackDown.

#5. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss split

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss came to blows on Friday night

Happy Corbin received his comeuppance at WrestleMania 38 at the hands of Drew McIntyre. It was the first one-on-one defeat for the WWE Superstar since he began portraying his wealthy gimmick.

Tensions then boiled over on Friday night, which resulted in Corbin attacking his comical friend Madcap Moss. However, Moss turned the tables on Happy Corbin, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

#4. Gunther makes SmackDown debut

Gunther made his SmackDown debut on this week's episode

After years of performing exclusively on NXT and NXT UK, Gunther finally made his main roster debut. He was accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser, formerly known as Marcel Barthel.

The European star defeated Joe Alonzo, a local enhancement talent, with a devastating powerbomb to make an immediate impact on the blue brand.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez moves from NXT 2.0 to SmackDown

In a major surprise, Raquel Rodriguez officially became a member of the main roster after spending a number of years performing in the NXT women's division.

The former Raquel Gonzalez featured in a backstage segment with Kayla Braxton and Los Lotharios where she refused to fall for the advances of Angel and Humberto.

#2. Lacey Evans makes her long-awaited return to WWE

WWE @WWE #SmackDown “That doesn’t make me better than any of these other superstars, but they damn sure ain’t better than me.” @LaceyEvansWWE “That doesn’t make me better than any of these other superstars, but they damn sure ain’t better than me.” @LaceyEvansWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/vR740CUYcR

Before SmackDown aired, it was reported by PWInsider that Lacey Evans would be in attendance for the show. Evans had taken time away to give birth to her second child.

Despite the reports, it wasn't clear if The Sassy Southern Belle would be appearing on the show or what her role would be. She eventually showed up in a vignette talking about her upbringing and personal life, which gave the WWE Universe a new perspective on the former U.S. Marine.

#1. Roman Reigns wants The Usos to unify the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team titles

The Bloodline made their presence felt at the end of the show

Roman Reigns conquered Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He made it clear this week that he wants The Usos to go to RAW and snatch the tag titles from RK-Bro in order to unify them.

Not only did Roman instruct The Bloodlines' next move, he also faced a new challenge in the form of Shinsuke Nakamura. Unfortunately for the Japanese star, he was taken out by the highly-confident and formidable group.

Who would you like to see challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy this week's SmackDown? Yes No 15 votes so far