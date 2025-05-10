WWE SmackDown before Backlash - Best and Worst - Mistake with Alexa Bliss' return; John Cena vs. Randy Orton winner revealed?

WWE had one last episode of SmackDown to convince fans to tune into Backlash this weekend. Since he's defending his US Title against three stars, Jacob Fatu teamed with Solo Sikoa against Damian Priest and LA Knight.

Fatu's side lost again when Solo ate the pin. Nia Jax earned another match with Tiffany Stratton by defeating Jade Cargill thanks to a distraction from Naomi. DIY attacked both Fraxiom and the Motor City Machine Guns backstage.

Rey Fenix and Andrade teamed up for a win over Los Garza after Legado Del Fantasma attacked Fenix. The loss further teased a breakup of Santos Escobar's faction.

Another week also passed without The Wyatt Sicks being brought back. Here's the best and worst of SmackDown ahead of Backlash 2025.

#2. Best - Aleister Black's promo and match with Carmelo Hayes

Aleister Black cut a pre-taped promo ahead of his match with Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. Black said he buried the previous person fans knew six feet deep, but learned from that action.

He returned to WWE to test people both physically and mentally and showcase shades of grey. The entire promo had a great tone and accompanying music that had sharp shrieks at various moments.

In the ring, Hayes put up a better fight than The Miz but fell to the same fate. The A-Lister tried to rush in and blindside Black but ate another spinning heel kick.

Working with The Miz feels like a step down for Black, but working with Hayes will help both stars.

#2. Best/Worst - How Alexa Bliss was used in her return

It took nearly two months of doing nothing, but bookers are finally using Alexa Bliss on SmackDown again. Is it in a big title program? Not necessarily.

Officials decided to reveal Bliss as Zelina Vega's mystery tag team partner against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Vega is good in the ring and won the Women's United States Championship from Green.

Her big problem, however, is getting over with the crowd. It was great to see Bliss back, but it felt like a huge misuse of her talent.

She's one of the few women who can cut a promo, and she's teaming up with someone she's barely ever interacted with as her friend.

#1. Worst - Charlotte Flair's SmackDown promo

On the same night Alexa Bliss returned, Charlotte Flair upstaged her again by returning as well. The Queen cut her usual yelling promo, stating she wanted another title shot.

She immediately got mad that fans booed her and yelled at them for disrespecting her. Flair then said she'd leave if they kept booing her, which they did, so she stormed off.

Nick Aldis tried to get her to stay and act like the locker room leader and GOAT she claims to be instead of a child throwing a tantrum. She resumed storming off until Alexa Bliss confronted her, saying that they needed to talk.

Bliss should have received that time in the form of a post-match interview since we haven't seen her on SmackDown in two months.

#1. Best - An impromptu match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom

The Street Profits showed up to cut a promo a few weeks after their big TLC match win on the SmackDown following WrestleMania 41. They didn't say anything of note but were instead interrupted by Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

The new duo wanted to mix it up with the champs, who didn't seem too interested. It's a bit shocking since they're supposed to be faces. However, Nick Aldis made the match official.

After another strong showcase of WWE's best tag team division, the former NXT Tag Champs picked up an upset win over the Profits.

It will be explained away as Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford still healing up from the brutal TLC match. Triple H is going to have to start sending some SmackDown teams to RAW because that division is lacking.

#1. Best/Worst - John Cena's final message before Backlash

All of John Cena's appearances since winning his 17th title have been promos. Some have landed while others have felt like time filler for RAW and SmackDown.

His final offering ahead of Backlash was one of his best, even after a fan threw a beer bottle into the ring. He ran down how Randy Orton did not represent 'Hustle, Loyalty, or Respect,' like he does.

His main reasoning was that he coasted throughout his career due to his last name, backstage connections, and lazy work ethic. Cena brought up a 2006 drug test failure as well as how he never truly learned from the many mistakes he made in his WWE career.

The whole segment ended with a predictable RKO, albeit after Orton sent in a sacrificial lamb to distract Cena. That makes three times The Viper has ended a confrontation holding the title, heavily telegraphing Cena's win in St. Louis.

