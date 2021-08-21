WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Major botch on the air, Possible spoiler for SummerSlam, Mistake with a current Champion  

WWE SmackDown wasn't a bad show by any stretch of the imagination. The company tried its best before SummerSlam 2021 to put on an entertaining episode.

The stars came out to play, and there was even a big return that made many WWE Smackdown fans very happy indeed. Of course, the throwback segment with Edge must have pleased every Attitude Era fan!

We all know that WWE SmackDown is the lesser-anticipated wrestling show on this Friday night. That said, there was no way that anything was going to eclipse the return of CM Punk.

#3 Best/Worst: Everything with the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Yes, it was the right call to showcase WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair in as dominant a manner as she has been. That said, can WWE SmackDown showcase a few more women? Where is Toni Storm? Where is Liv Morgan?

It was a very weird call to have Zelina Vega and Carmella portrayed as Sasha Banks' allies last week during the contract signing. But why have other women been taken off television entirely, so that you see the same permutation and combination of women in similar matches every single week?

None of this is Bianca Belair's fault, by the way. She is an exemplary athlete who dazzled in the ring as only she can on WWE SmackDown showcasing her immense strength and skill through both her matches.

The issue of 'sameness' is a problem that was felt throughout the show this week.

It is an inherent problem with the current WWE product.

