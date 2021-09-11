WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Possible mistake with Finn Balor, WWE Hall of Famer hospitalized

WWE SmackDown kicked a** tonight. These are not the words of this humble reviewer (although he shares the same sentiment), but of Dutch Mantell in the Sportskeeda chat.

Yes, a man who has been a part of the pro wrestling business for fifty years thought that WWE SmackDown at MSG was awesome. The two 'worsts' mentioned in the article are important, but let that not detract from the fact that this was a great show. It also goes to show that when WWE tries, they can pull off milestone events!

What did you think of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden this week? Do you think it was the best show of the week when you compare it to NXT, RAW, IMPACT Wrestling, Dynamite and Rampage? Feel free to share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!

#3 Best/Worst: Was the final WWE SmackDown segment a spoiler?

And there it is! The Demon is here on #SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns! https://t.co/oCe4fWVgvT pic.twitter.com/rTvV89WxcC — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) September 11, 2021

Special thanks to Sportskeeda's own Nick Lombardi who was on-ground at WWE SmackDown and kept sending us a LOT of great stuff through the course of the show. One of the highlights of the program was the return of The Demon King. Finn Balor's iconic avatar closed out a great show.

Yeah Roman’s definitely retiring the Demon Bálor 😬 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 11, 2021

Okay, make no mistake about it. This was one of the highlights of WWE SmackDown and it is absolutely great to see this avatar return again. But then again, consider the facts as presented here. We know that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is happening at some point down the line, so is that a spoiler that The Demon King will be beaten?

Also, as good as the moment was, Michael Cole did not seem surprised at all to see The Demon King. It was almost like he'd read Sportskeeda Wrestling and checked out the rumor that broke regarding his return a few hours ago. McAfee, on the other hand, had an enthusiasm which was infectious.

