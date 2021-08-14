WWE SmackDown - Best and Worst - AEW star referenced ahead of Rampage, Why Shinsuke Nakamura became the Intercontinental Champion 

WWE SmackDown was a very good show this week. Whether that was the result of John Cena being a part of the show to kick things off, or because the company wanted to make a statement ahead of Rampage, remains to be seen.

There was a lot on WWE SmackDown that was absolutely awesome. As far as the 'worsts' go, this wasn't a 10/10 show, but it was probably a pretty solid 8.

Of course, if you believe otherwise, you're welcome to sound off about WWE SmackDown, SummerSlam, or even AEW Rampage in the comments.

#3 Best/worst: WWE SmackDown peaked at the very start!

That is promo of the year by John Cena — Nick (@NickCorste) August 14, 2021

Of course, John Cena has his share of critics and detractors, but at the same time, there's a reason why he's been at the mountaintop for so very long. The promo that he delivered at the very start of the show was a masterclass by arguably the greatest superstar of the modern era.

Roman Reigns could not hang with John Cena when they went to battle the last time around, but this time, he looked like a star who was at John Cena's level. Their exchange made you want to see the two top-tier WWE Superstars tear it up at SummerSlam in a high-stakes contest!

Like Cena acting as Peacemaker from "The Suicide Squad", he shall destroy the villain and save us all! — Cristian Cruz (@cruzcristian413) August 14, 2021

And these two men went for the jugular. There were references to Dean Ambrose and CM Punk!

Of course, nothing on WWE SmackDown (or AEW Rampage) came close to what we saw in the opening minutes of the three-hour sprint, even though both shows were fun. Should this segment have closed the show?

AEW Rampage had the same issue as WWE SmackDown, to be fair, with the best moment, Christian Cage's win coming at the top of the show. The sequencing was off.

Edited by Arjun