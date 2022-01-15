WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Big issue with Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns, mistake with a current Champion, 2 major upsets 

Nothing of significance happened on WWE SmackDown this week. Honestly, if you'd skipped this show and gone straight ahead to the pay-per-view, you wouldn't have missed much at all.

There were some aspects of WWE SmackDown that were entertaining. Some parts of the show may even be called 'good'. But so much of it was just average that this may not be a show one looks back at with fondness.

#3 Best/Worst: The biggest issue with the WWE SmackDown main event segment

Why is Seth Rollins being presented as the babyface in the Reigns vs. Rollins feud?

The crowd is clearly behind Roman Reigns as they should be, based on the dominant run that he's had so far. Seth Rollins was blindsided from behind by The Usos and he escaped their clutches as an athletic babyface would.

Some of the booking decisions that have been made lately are confusing, especially if you factor in RAW too. Why is Becky Lynch battling Doudrop when both women are clear heels? Who is the crowd expected to root for and why are there so many underutilized babyfaces in the roster?

That said, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins is clearly a pretty big deal and a feud that should make many a fan very happy.

There's history to draw from and the match is pretty much guaranteed to be a barn-burner. If only one of the two men was a babyface.

