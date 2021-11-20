WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Possible reason for no RAW invasion, New teams formed, 2 very embarrassing botches 

WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series 2021. It is instantly apparent that the company is not treating the pay-per-view at the same level as the other marquee attractions like SummerSlam and WrestleMania. There is almost no build, no hype at all with regard to the upcoming show. In fact, it almost feels like the company wants to get the pay-per-view over with, before moving on to other things.

That is the second thing. When it comes to building storylines within the same brand, WWE SmackDown is certainly doing a pretty commendable job. It's just coming at the cost of the upcoming pay-per-view which should have been this week's focal point.

So here's what worked for WWE SmackDown and what fell considerably short.

#3 Best/Worst: WWE SmackDown did not get invaded by RAW

Why be loyal to a brand that you've just joined? It's alright to head into battle representing your squad at the pay-per-view. But why should RAW stars, on their off day, want to show up on WWE SmackDown to make their presence felt?

Yes, everyone knew that Big E was going to show up at the end of WWE SmackDown. But in the context of this logic, this is an appearance that makes sense, because he came out only to defend his good friend.

