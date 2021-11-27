WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Reason why Brock Lesnar is returning to action next week, Two big mistakes with a promising Superstar

The pace of WWE SmackDown was mentioned on the Sportskeeda Writer's chat this week. While RAW seems to crawl along at a snail's pace, WWE SmackDown is a fast-moving show.

This week's episode was certainly eventful in terms of how the main event scene shaped up. That said, it's not one of the all-time great episodes.

So, yes, it's very easy to pick apart the 'Best' and 'Worst' from WWE SmackDown this week. Feel free to share your thoughts and views in the comments section below. Did you think this episode was a hit or miss?

Let's start at the end of WWE SmackDown, going in reverse. Because why not?

#3 Best/Worst: Reason why Brock Lesnar is returning to WWE SmackDown next week

Something that our eagle-eyed viewers may have clearly noticed at the tail end of WWE SmackDown is how disappointed Sami Zayn was.

His big moment was overshadowed by the news of Brock Lesnar's return, playing into the whole conspiracy theory storyline. Except, in this case, these aren't the delusions of a crazy person, because the viewer too saw it happen in front of their very eyes.

Does this mean that Brock Lesnar's return news, was in part, a device to turn Sami Zayn babyface? It would make sense for Sami Zayn to turn babyface anyway, to go up against someone like Roman Reigns.

The WWE SmackDown roster has far too many heels at the moment and could do with a babyface.

Plus, nobody's going to buy the idea of Sami Zayn defeating Roman Reigns.

Maybe the plan is to have a feud with Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown leading into Day 1. Meanwhile, at the actual pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar could tussle with Roman Reigns again.

Edited by Alan John