WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Possible reason why Roman Reigns was off, Big problem with Brock Lesnar's fine revealed  

Last week's WWE SmackDown was an uncharacteristically weak show. We're glad to report that our favorite Friday night mainstay is back in form this week with a truly amazing episode.

There was much to like about this week's WWE SmackDown and honestly, the positives outweigh the negatives by a fair margin. This is one person's opinion. So if you feel otherwise, do mention your thoughts and feelings in the comments.

This should have honestly been the season premiere of WWE SmackDown because it set the stage for the remainder of the season in a fantastic way. There was an element of freshness to the episode that wasn't there last week.

Let's however, give the benefit of the doubt to the cast and crew because they must have been weary after a long flight. Right from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia to The United States of America for another live performance.

#3 Best/Worst: What's a WWE SmackDown without Roman Reigns like?

Roman Reigns wasn't a part of WWE SmackDown this week and it's easy to guess why. The next big feud for him will be either with Big E or Seth Rollins leading into Survivor Series. There's no point starting yet another feud when the payoff will be at a much later date.

Honestly, a WWE SmackDown episode without Roman Reigns wasn't all that bad. Heck, it allowed The Usos to shine in the main event spot as they tore the house down with The New Day. That said, Roman Reigns is a big star and his presence was missing for sure.

What did you think of Roman Reigns not being a part of WWE SmackDown this week? Is it a good idea to keep him off TV once in a while?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John