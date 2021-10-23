WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- The real reason why Brock Lesnar was suspended, Big mistake with two current Champions 

Usually covering WWE SmackDown is a piece of cake, because there are enough positives to list down. On most weeks, the 'good' on WWE SmackDown outweighs the negatives. This week's episode was certainly top-heavy. WWE SmackDown started strong and then somehow just became unwatchable.

Isn't a season premiere supposed to set the stage for the rest of the weeks and months to follow? If this is a glimpse of what WWE SmackDown viewers can tune in to watch, they may just switch over to another show. When you have Squid Games on Netflix and Loki on Disney Hotstar, why should casual viewers choose to watch sports entertainment?

To quote Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino - How can a show with Drew, Sami, Nakamura, Becky, Sasha, and Charlotte be bad? If you have the answer, please share your thoughts about WWE SmackDown in the comments below.

#3 Best/Worst: Drew McIntyre won big on WWE SmackDown, but is it too late?

Drew McIntyre needed to win big on WWE SmackDown this week and he did. Sami Zayn also made him look like a million bucks. But the question is whether anyone can believe him to be a threat to Roman Reigns after seeing him pinned by Big E during WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

Drew McIntyre, during his RAW stint, came up short against Bobby Lashley on multiple occasions. The feud with Jinder Mahal was good, but it really did not elevate him to the next level as many assumed it would have. He has to make a fresh start on WWE SmackDown and work his way back up.

Has enough damage been done for people to think - 'Hey, if Brock Lesnar couldn't do it, there's no way Drew McIntyre can dethrone the Tribal Chief!'?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John