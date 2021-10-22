WWE Crown Jewel - Best and Worst - Real reason Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar; possible match of the year candidate?

While reviewing WWE Crown Jewel, this reviewer would like to break one of the cardinal rules of Sportskeeda. No reviewer is supposed to speak in the first person in any write-up/article.

That said, something must be said that puts my experience into context. As someone who's been writing this column for six long years, Saudi Arabian pay-per-views like WWE Crown Jewel are usually the most fun to review.

This is because I am not groggy or nodding off as I usually am, waking up at 5 AM to review WWE, AEW, or IMPACT Wrestling shows. Also, an international crowd such as the one that we saw at WWE Crown Jewel is super hot, enhancing the experience significantly. In a nutshell, I quite enjoyed this show overall.

If you have a different opinion, you're welcome to voice it in the comments below. Which was your match of the night from WWE Crown Jewel?

#3 Best/Worst: Goldberg was booked to his strength at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Goldberg had a lot at stake at WWE Crown Jewel. Not only has he lost his last three big matches (Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley), we all remember the botch fest that was his infamous clash with The Undertaker.

Of course, this match wasn't Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega, but it did not need to be. Goldberg was booked to his strength and to his credit, he did not really make too many mistakes.

Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business played their parts to perfection and the match was quite memorable indeed.

With a much-needed win at WWE Crown Jewel, Goldberg is back to being the precious commodity that he once was, yet again. Who's next for him, in your opinion? Sound off right below!

