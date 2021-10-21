Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar - 5 Possible finishes at Crown Jewel - Former WWE Universal Champion interferes, The Undertaker returns?

This is not the first dance that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will participate in. And yet, this one has a degree of freshness to it that their previous encounters did not quite have.

Gone is The Big Dog, the previous underwhelming incarnation of Roman Reigns that the WWE Universe did not quite embrace. In his place is The Tribal Chief, a bully, a villain, the quintessential heel. Brock Lesnar, believe it or not, is a babyface this time around, who's managed to get into Reigns' head before the encounter.

Which of these two men will walk away with the Universal Championship, you ask? Here are 5 finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar that we believe could be very interesting.

#5 The Undertaker takes down both Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar to set up one last farewell match

The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia right now

The Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia right now and it may be a missed opportunity to not have him be a part of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Images of him introducing Pitbull at his concert went viral on the internet with many fans wondering if he will be a part of the grand event. And if he is, he may have a bone to pick with both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The Undertaker has enjoyed one of the most incredible WrestleMania runs in the history of the business. The only two men to have beaten him on the grand stage are Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. And his final match, unfortunately, had to happen in front of no fans.

Could The Undertaker be returning for one 'last ride' if you will? Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker could be an event worthy of headlining WrestleMania 38.

