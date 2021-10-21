The Undertaker spotted in Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Jewel - Reports

With less than 24 hours to go for WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view, reports have emerged of sightings of The Undertaker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Rapper Pitbull held a concert earlier today to start the 2021 Riyadh Season Festival and The Phenom appeared on stage to kick off the concert and introduce the Grammy-award winner.

Richie McCormack @RichieMcCormack The Undertaker introducing Pitbull (Mr Worldwiiiiiiiide) to the stage in Saudi Arabia. And y’all thought Newcastle was bad The Undertaker introducing Pitbull (Mr Worldwiiiiiiiide) to the stage in Saudi Arabia. And y’all thought Newcastle was bad https://t.co/93xdegLbBu

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo 2021 has been crazy....... who had The Undertaker introducing Pitbull at his concert in Saudi Arabia on their bingo card???? lmao. 2021 has been crazy....... who had The Undertaker introducing Pitbull at his concert in Saudi Arabia on their bingo card???? lmao. https://t.co/Rh61yQrEUt

Ryan Satin @ryansatin The Undertaker’s new gig as Pitbull’s hype-man seems to be going well. The Undertaker’s new gig as Pitbull’s hype-man seems to be going well. https://t.co/VJ2fXJraZM

There could be a possibility that The Deadman might make an appearance at Crown Jewel but it cannot be assured because there has been no mention of The Undertaker throughout the build-up towards the event.

In a recent interview, The Prince of Darkness clarified that he would not be making another in-ring return.

“My days in the ring are done. It’s not because I don’t want to be in the ring and that is where I spent most of my adult life. My whole life really. More than half my life has been spent in the sports entertainment ring. So in my mind, I can still see everything. In my heart, you know I want to be out there but it’s at a point where my body just can’t deliver and I don’t want to cheapen the legacy of that character. I’d hate for people to pay money to see me work and be disappointed.”

The Undertaker has been an integral part of WWE's Saudi Arabia events

Ever since WWE's Saudi Arabia deal kicked off in 2018, The Undertaker has been a part of four of the five events. He defeated Rusev in a casket match at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018. He teamed up with Kane to take on D-Generation X in a losing effort at Crown Jewel in the same year. He defeated Goldberg and AJ Styles at the Super ShowDown event in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The Undertaker last wrestled The Phenomenal One in a cinematic Boneyard match at Wrestlemania 36 last year which won the Slammy award for 'Match of the Year'. He officially announced his retirement at Survivor Series marking an end to his storied career and hasn't appeared on WWE TV ever since.

He most recently starred in an interactive Netflix movie, Escape The Undertaker, alongside The New Day.

