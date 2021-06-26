WWE SmackDown - Best and Worst - 4 Potential opponents for Roman Reigns, Big mistake with a current Champion, Push for underrated star

WWE SmackDown has been a far more consistent show than RAW. While there was nothing wrong with this episode per se, there was a degree of sameness to it that has permeated the entire WWE product.

There's the Roman Reigns stuff on WWE Smackdown, and then there's the rest of it. Somehow everything that the Tribal Chief does turns to gold, and it just feels like he's at a different level compared to the rest of the current roster.

#3 Best/Worst: Kevin Owens' WWE SmackDown leave of absence is abnormally short

Can we have a round of applause for the excellent character work that Sami Zayn has been doing on the WWE SmackDown brand? He's someone who's embraced his character, appearing as a crazed, demented, and deluded lunatic who believes that the system is out to get him. It was almost a relief for us as fans to see him in a happy mood at long last now that he's gotten rid of the ghost of Kevin Owens.

I fought like hell.

Now, I need a little break.

I’ll be back soon.



Thank you, guys. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 21, 2021

Kevin Owens did admit on social media that he would be undertaking a leave of absence. But for him to return to WWE SmackDown so very soon for a Last Man Standing match against Sami Zayn seems a little premature, doesn't it? Moreover, we've seen this match so many times that a gap would have added more mileage to the feud.

That said, this is pretty much guaranteed to be a good match, so there's that as a consolation prize.

Do you think Zayn vs. Owens is overkill, or would you like another match between the two?

