WWE SmackDown - Best and worst: Invasion by masked attackers, Alexa Bliss hints at a heel turn, Championships stolen live on air

One genuinely has to admit that if nothing else, WWE SmackDown is at least trying their best at this point in time. Everything on WWE SmackDown feels different and the show has an air of freshness to it, that has been missing for a while now.

Whether it's a good or a bad thing is a matter of opinion, but WWE SmackDown certainly feels like it's a show where questionable booking decisions may be overlooked because WWE has, after years, broken out of its comfort zone. So, this show gets a thumbs up from this humble reviewer overall, even though there were a lot of aspects that did not resonate in the right manner.

So, without further ado, we at Sportskeeda present the 'Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown' and invite you to chime in with your comments and thoughts in the comments section.

#1 Best: Retribution invades WWE SmackDown

Retribution's invasion on WWE SmackDown was a lot more lethal than what they did on RAW, where they just picked up a cinderblock and damaged a glass door before they destroyed a car in the parking lot. The backstage attack and the fact that the whole WWE SmackDown roster, babyfaces, and heels united against the incoming threat made it a worthwhile watch.

What miraculously grew quicker?



RETRIBUTION’s height or Erick Rowan’s hair length? — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 15, 2020

The flickering lights through the course of WWE SmackDown kept reminding us that there was an imminent threat on the horizon and the fact that Retribution appeared at so many points during the show also assured us that that they are a really big deal.

Let's hope that WWE invests a lot of time and effort into this storyline because this is something with a lot of buzz. It could be a chance to introduce some new or even familiar faces to WWE SmackDown in due course of time.