WWE SmackDown: Best and worst - Major heel turn, AEW segment to be recreated at Extreme Rules?

Is WWE recreating an AEW match at Extreme Rules 2020? Check our SmackDown review to find out.

SmackDown wasn't the strongest show this week, with several weak segments.

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

This week's episode of SmackDown was not good at all

I have been accused, by many of those who choose to comment on my articles, of being far too negative about the current wrestling landscape, be it WWE RAW, SmackDown, or even AEW, for that matter. I have to say that I will have to continue in the same vein this week because it was hard to find anything positive at all to say about this week's episode of SmackDown.

It just seemed like WWE phoned it in on this week's show and it was also marred by the lack of top WWE stars from the SmackDown roster like Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, who weren't on the show. AJ Styles did appear but only in a backstage segment, and it did not really do much for the entire episode.

So, let's dive straight into the heart of the action and talk about the 'Best and Worst' of WWE SmackDown this week.

#1 Best: Lacey Evans turns heel on WWE SmackDown

I get cheated out of yet ANOTHER win. Got carpet burn. Broke a damn nail....and for what? Yall are all lucky I still made it home in time to feed my family ya nasties. 💅👒🎙



#SmackDownOnFox #SassySouthernBelle #LikeALady #NothingButNasties #BlessHerHeart #GlowNoMo pic.twitter.com/6S26yyLtXd — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 11, 2020

Honestly, this was the only real development on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Lacey Evans has become a heel once again, and while I thought that she was fantastic as a babyface in the glimpses that we saw of her on WWE SmackDown, it is likely that she will be just as good as a heel, going forward.

Whos that💅🎙👒 https://t.co/aOWtgl3rrR — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 11, 2020

There are two real options for her, from taking Asuka on for the RAW Women's Championship to taking on Nikki Cross if she becomes the SmackDown Women's Champion at Extreme Rules. The clear sign at the moment is that WWE is high on her and this is why there has been a change in her character. She has the look that WWE is known to like and so, her future in the company could certainly be bright.

1 / 5 NEXT