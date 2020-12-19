WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Major 'injury' going into TLC, The most cringe-worthy segment of 2020?

Even though WWE SmackDown is far from a perfect show, it is amazing how much of a difference one less hour makes, in terms of engaging the viewer.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was a fun show, and there was certainly a lot of good, but there were one or two things that did not really sit well with fans either.

Be sure to rate this show on a scale of 1-10 in the comments, and do let us know if this week's episode did anything to get you hyped for the pay-per-view airing this weekend.

#1 Best: Roman Reigns destroys Kevin Owens in the episode of WWE SmackDown before TLC 2020

There's just something different about every segment that Roman Reigns has been on since he's turned heel and this week's episode of WWE SmackDown was no different. Genuinely, the way in which Kevin Owens was booked, where he was blindsided for most of the episode, destroyed in the main event segment, and yet he sat up to end WWE SmackDown, made him very cool in the eyes of most fans.

The way in which Jey Uso is being used too, almost like a sidekick thug of Roman Reigns, where he takes down Kevin Owens at his behest is also something to marvel at. This is a man who had a steel chair cracked across his back on WWE SmackDown and yet, continues to do his cousin's dirty work.

The setup is such that one may believe that Kevin Owens could have a slim chance of emerging victorious in the upcoming WWE Universal Championship match at WWE TLC 2020.

Could someone return to even the odds for Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns, when the big match goes down this weekend?