WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Major new feud teased on Season Premiere, Big mistake from Michael Cole, Emotional New Day moment

Because it was the season premiere of WWE SmackDown, it was always going to be a really packed show. With Triple H and Stephanie McMahon kickstarting the proceedings and the high-octane energy that followed, there was very little on WWE SmackDown that wasn't up to the mark.

However, because it was the season premiere and because of all the hype that was around WWE SmackDown, maybe one expected WWE SmackDown to be a little more newsworthy than it eventually was. Be sure to leave a comment and let us know what you thought of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Do you think that the analysts from 'real sports' who showed up for WWE SmackDown and the WWE Hall of Famers on the ThunderDome added a distinct flavor to WWE SmackDown this week?

#1 Best: Daniel Bryan vs. Seth Rollins begins on WWE SmackDown

When two top stars work with one another, it is always a good thing and so, the sight of Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins in a WWE SmackDown ring was a very positive development. Both men have come up through the independents and are two of the best workers in the entire WWE SmackDown roster, so when they work with one another, the money is guaranteed to flow.

Are you ready for WWE to move on from the Rollins and Mysterios feud? #SmackDown — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 17, 2020

The Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud has been going on since forever, and it may just be the right time for both men to move on to new opponents. Yes, the whole Murphy and Dominik Mysterio storyline is far from done, judging by what we saw on this week's edition of WWE SmackDown, but the storyline is winding down and new feuds are getting set in stone. Who else is excited at the thought of a Seth Rollins vs. Daniel Bryan feud?