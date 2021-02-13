WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Major push for an underrated star, Big mistake with the Elimination Chamber match?

If this was an objective review, the 'Bolt Thrower' shirt that WWE SmackDown star Shayna Baszler wore on TV would occupy every 'best' column. Kudos to her, and others like Erick Rowan and Chris Jericho, who do their bit to represent heavy metal in the mainstream.

At the outset, let's just say that this wasn't the best episode of WWE SmackDown, by a long shot. Many decisions during the show did not make sense and we shall illustrate the same in this article.

#1 Best: WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro continues to be pushed

Just remember that Cesaro, who was merely just another Superstar in the tag team division until a few weeks ago, scored a submission victory over a Champion in the main event match. Cesaro has consistently been at the receiving end of a push on WWE Smackdown, a well-deserved accolade at this point in his wrestling career.

What will also help him in this regard is that he seems primed and ready for a feud with Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins and Cesaro are the best of friends in real-life, as has been well documented by those who've peeked beyond the curtain.

More importantly, they are two of the most phenomenally gifted 'workers' on the planet right now.

When they lock horns on WWE SmackDown, the matches are guaranteed to be absolutely tremendous.