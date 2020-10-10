WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Major return, Big mistake with a current storyline, Alexa Bliss confronts Kevin Owens

This week's WWE SmackDown episode also featured the draft and we will get into that in a while, but let's just say that this did not feel like an ordinary episode of WWE SmackDown. It was mostly a good show, and there were only a few things that did not hit home, but even those can be neglected overall.

So, what were the high and the low points from WWE SmackDown this week, you ask? Let's have a look at everything that unfolded on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown and run down the best and the worst, for your reading pleasure. Be sure to share your thoughts about WWE SmackDown in the section below.

Do you echo the sentiments of so many in the Twitterverse that believe that this week's episode of WWE SmackDown was almost as strong as a pay-per-view?

#1 Best: Lars Sullivan makes a triumphant return on WWE SmackDown

Not everyone on social media seems to be thrilled at the prospect of Lars Sullivan returning to WWE SmackDown this week and being part of the draft pool on RAW, but it is great to see that the man has overcome his personal demons and that he is back in the fold once again. There are very few big men left in wrestling and Lars Sullivan could be a valuable heel on either RAW or WWE SmackDown, based on where he lands up in the draft after RAW.

Looking at history...I bet if The Undertaker hadn’t retired he would have been paired against Lars Sullivan. Maybe at WrestleMania. #SmackDown — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) October 10, 2020

In fact, if he is a part of RAW, Lars Sullivan could be a major fixture on RAW Underground. And if he is a part of WWE SmackDown, he could go up against the likes of Rey Mysterio in due course of time, and wean the little big man away from Seth Rollins.