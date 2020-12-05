WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- New faction formed, Possible mistake with Roman Reigns?

It was clear that the WWE SmackDown roster was still recovering and reeling from the passing of Pat Patterson and that is understandable for sure. This week's edition of WWE SmackDown paid respect to the legendary pro wrestler in a classy manner, but not much happened otherwise for sure.

It's clear that WWE SmackDown's think-tank, perhaps because of the involvement of Paul Heyman, puts a lot of thought when it comes to the Roman Reigns segments, but there's a lot to be said about the state of the mid-card at the moment, to be honest.

So, let's look at the best of WWE SmackDown this week, and share some thoughts about segments that could be considered 'worsts'. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below, ladies, and gentlemen.

#1 Best: The Forgotten Sons make a valiant WWE SmackDown return

What is a king without his subjects? As great as the whole King Corbin gimmick has been for the WWE SmackDown Superstar, it's been a while since it became stale, especially if you consider the fact that he's been walking around with a crown, a cape, and a scepter for no rhyme or reason since. That's not how normal human beings behave, dear reader.

And no, for a King to have two cloaked subjects is not normal behavior either, but at least it gives WWE SmackDown star King Corbin a fresh coat of paint and something new to do.

It also explains (to a degree) why The Mysterio family teamed up against King Corbin last week on WWE SmackDown. Also, Cutler and Blake are far too talented to be sitting on the sidelines and at least, this gives them something to do.

Advertisement

Everyone wins.

Well, maybe not Murphy.