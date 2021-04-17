WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Brand new partnership begins, Big mistakes with Cesaro

The episode of WWE SmackDown that followed WrestleMania may have been even weaker than RAW was. WWE SmackDown's red counterpart received quite a bit of criticism online for not making the post-WrestleMania episode feel special. The Friday night episode did not deliver at all.

This episode of WWE SmackDown almost felt like a regular show as opposed to a post-WrestleMania episode, which is a sour note to even start the review. It's impossible to view this show as a post-WrestleMania edition because there were no surprises, no twists and turns, and certainly no debuts.

There was very little to like about this edition of WWE SmackDown and it is clear that a lot of feuds will continue until WrestleMania Backlash 2021. This is not an exciting prospect at all, to be quite honest.

People generally view WWE Smackdown and RAW after WrestleMania as new beginnings which wasn't the case at all here. It felt like an episode of Seinfeld, where NOTHING HAPPENED.

#1 Best: Pat McAfee is the star of WWE SmackDown this week

Pat McAfee was the star of the show on WWE SmackDown as he genuinely seemed excited to call the action with Michael Cole. One may even go so far as to say that the Pat McAfee and Michael Cole commentary unit gelled better than Cole and Graves did.

There is something almost childlike about the enthusiasm that Pat McAfee possesses and it translates through the TV screen. Fans at home can feel the excitement he brings to the table, which, to be honest, a jaded Michael Cole may not necessarily possess anymore.

McAfee certainly knows the product A LOT better than Adnan Virk, and his commitment to calling the action in the best manner possible is simply awesome.

