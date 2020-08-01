WWE SmackDown: Best and worst- Possible new character for Alexa Bliss, Terrible looking botch

I personally thought that this week's episode of WWE SmackDown did not start off with a bang but certainly ended with one, especially with the segment featuring Alexa Bliss and The Fiend. WWE SmackDown has been such a by-the-numbers show in the past few weeks that I genuinely think that this is one of the more exciting developments to have emerged from the show in a good while now.

But how did the rest of the show compare to the final few moments of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown? Let's run through the highlights in this week's edition of 'Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown'.

As always, my thoughts are my own and you can rant, rave, complaint, moan, or even agree with my assessment in the comments section below if you're so inclined. I love you all.

#1 Best: Will Alexa Bliss be cast as Sister Abigail on next week's WWE SmackDown?

Everyone expected a change in character for Alexa Bliss or even Nikki Cross after the completion of the WWE SmackDown main event when both women were in the center of the ring. What nobody expected after Nikki Cross shoved Alexa Bliss down is the appearance of The Fiend who applied the Mandible Claw to The Goddess, making one wonder if Alexa Bliss will be recast as Sister Abigail on WWE SmackDown, going forward.

Give us your best .GIF reactions to the SHOCKING conclusion of tonight's Friday Night #SmackDown! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YPxETQ2JTF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 1, 2020

Alexa Bliss is one of the most expressive characters in the WWE SmackDown roster and yes, she would be absolutely perfect for the role of Sister Abigail. Alternatively, WWE SmackDown's think-tank could swerve us and choose to make Nikki Cross Sister Abigail instead. You can check out my thoughts on the shocking conclusion to this week's show, at the following link, ladies and gentlemen- Why Alexa Bliss was attacked on WWE SmackDown.