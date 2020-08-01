WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Alexa Bliss was attacked by The Fiend to close out the show

I was going to begin my 'Best and Worst of WWE SmackDown' article first, but I have to share my thoughts about what happened at the end of WWE SmackDown in a separate article, with Alexa Bliss getting attacked by The Fiend. I genuinely think that this is the most noteworthy thing to have happened on WWE SmackDown since Braun Strowman became the new Universal Champion.

At the end of the whole night, people surmised that either Alexa Bliss or Nikki Cross would turn heel on WWE SmackDown. Instead, the big twist was that the lights would go out, The Fiend would appear and instead of inviting Alexa Bliss into The Wyatt Family or The Firefly Fun House, he would apply the Mandible Claw on her.

Why did this brutal attack happen? I may have the answer in one or more of the following 5 points that follow.

#5 The virality of WWE SmackDown star Alexa Bliss portraying Sister Abigail at the Wyatt Swamp Fight

People had mixed feelings about the Swamp fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules because of the nature of the contest. It wasn't a wrestling match of the traditional sort, even though the two WWE SmackDown Superstars tried to tell a very creative and unconventional story. And yet, something that was universally praised by one and all was the cameo by Alexa Bliss, where she played Sister Abigail, a welcome departure for her character.

Would just like to casually suggest that people keep an eye on Alexa Bliss tonight.#WWE #SmackDown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 1, 2020

Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda advised us to keep our eyes peeled on Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown and if you didn't listen to him and chose to miss the show, please go back and watch it now. The virality of the segment in the Swamp Fight probably convinced those in the WWE brass that casting Alexa Bliss as Sister Abigail is certainly the right call.