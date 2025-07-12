WWE SmackDown - Best and Worst - Randy Orton's disappointing future; Triple H's failure

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is now in the books. Tonight's episode of the blue brand was the last edition of the series ahead of a stacked weekend of shows. NXT Great American Bash, Saturday Night's Main Event, and Evolution will all be airing in the coming days.

Ad

The show featured some big matches and a few important segments. The main event featured LA Knight teaming up with Jimmy Uso to take on The MFT's Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in a solid match, although it felt a little repetitive.

Beyond that, though, there were many more interesting moments on the show. Some really delivered and even set up potential greatness, while others were unfortunately more disappointing.

As good as Triple H's version of World Wrestling Entertainment is compared to Vince McMahon's, there were some clear misses tonight. This article will take a look at some of the very best parts of SmackDown, but also some of the worst.

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Worst: The Tiffany Stratton-Trish Stratus build for Evolution lacked something

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Evolution is in less than two days. There is a lot of excitement around the show, but also some debate. Some fans believe the build has been lacking, and Triple H rushed the program. While some points are accurate, others have been overblown.

With that being said, Triple H had a chance to shut doubters down regarding the Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton match. The pair had an in-ring segment on WWE SmackDown, and the goal was to hype up their big-time bout.

Ad

Unfortunately, this segment didn't end up delivering. It was largely solid, and the two got a bit feisty, but it didn't hit that next gear. When it seemed like it should have, Naomi and then Jade Cargill took the attention away. This left the Trish-Tiffany story barely any better than it had been. Triple H failed at making this match matter tonight.

Best: Sol Ruca debuted on WWE's main roster and absolutely belonged

Sol Ruca is one of the brightest prospects in World Wrestling Entertainment. She is currently the WWE Speed Women's Champion and the NXT Women's North American Champion. On SmackDown, Sol made her official main roster debut.

Ad

The athletic performer battled Kairi Sane, Alexa Bliss, and Roxanne Perez in a Fatal Four-way Match. This was a clash of different generations and styles, all while showcasing Sol to the mainstream WWE audience for the first time. Both she and World Wrestling Entertainment knocked it out of the park.

Triple H thinks highly of Sol, and it was shown here. She got plenty of offense in, even nearly defeating the veterans of the match. Ruca only lost because of an interference from Raquel Rodriguez. This was a great showcase, and Sol proved she can hang with the main roster stars.

Ad

Worst: Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre stuck with celebrities

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE SmackDown featured the return of musician Jelly Roll. He was performing on the show, but was ultimately interrupted by Logan Paul.

This led to an in-ring argument. Randy Orton then showed up and defended Jelly, only to be assaulted by Drew McIntyre. The Maverick then got cheap shots in on The Viper, but was pulled back by Jelly Roll. It seems clear that a tag team match is brewing, likely for SummerSlam.

Ad

On one hand, this segment wasn't nearly as bad as it could have been. In a vacuum, it wasn't even bad at all. Still, this likely means Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam roles will be as part of a celebrity tag team match. That is highly disappointing and makes an otherwise entertaining segment a major miss.

Best: Aleister Black turned heel and is seemingly set for a big SummerSlam match

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aleister Black returned to WWE after WrestleMania and was initially a babyface. Things began to change recently, however, as he's had issues with R-Truth. Black felt disrespected by the veteran, and it led to a match tonight.

Unfortunately, Black lost that match. R-Truth brought a chair into the ring, and Aleister nearly used it on the WWE legend, but the referee got rid of it. This allowed Truth to get a fluke pinfall out of nowhere. An angry Aleister hunted Truth down in the locker room, only to be stopped by Damian Priest. Black then shockingly attacked Damian and laid him out.

While one could see Black's loss as a negative, it was anything but that. Not only did R-Truth pick up a needed win, but it also allowed Aleister to snap and properly turn heel. Now, it seems as if Black will battle Priest at SummerSlam, and that should be excellent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE