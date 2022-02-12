WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- Roman Reigns' epic line targeting Goldberg, big issue with top feud

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown emanated from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and had its fair share of highs and lows.

WWE Elimination Chamber is mere days away, and the card for the event looks quite promising. Tonight's SmackDown did a fine job of advancing the top storylines heading into the Saudi Arabia event, though nothing of note happened during the show.

#3 Best/Worst: The major issue with Roman Reigns' feud with Goldberg on WWE SmackDown

Michael Cole interviewed both Roman Reigns and Goldberg on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown to hype up their Universal title match at Elimination Chamber.

Goldberg was his usual confident self. He made it clear that he will take the Universal title off Reigns and head towards WrestleMania to face Brock Lesnar.

He assured that he would bring back the "old Goldberg" that everyone remembers. The problem? The aura has long gone after how WWE has presented Goldberg over the past few years, and fan reactions to his presence are nowhere near what they once used to be.

Goldberg's backstage interview with Cole wasn't anything special and wasn't something fans haven't seen on various occasions in the recent past.

The only silver lining here is Roman Reigns cutting top-notch promos like the one from tonight's SmackDown. As is usually the case, The Tribal Chief delivered a couple of great lines.

Reigns nailed the delivery when he said that if he were in WCW, the promotion would still be in business. He then finished off with another epic line, stating that he's going to "Goldberg," Goldberg.

