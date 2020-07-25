WWE SmackDown had its ups and downs as the company builds up to SummerSlam in August, but I have to admit that it was mostly good. And yet, one cannot help but think that the show seems like it's lacking in the same kind of excitement that pervaded WWE SmackDown back when fans were in the arena.

That said, there were definitely high points during WWE SmackDown this week, and I will even go so far as to say that it was a pretty solid fallout episode considering that I didn't find myself bored at any point. Bruce Prichard has been doing a great job as the man at the helm of WWE SmackDown and the show seems to fly by quicker than ever, these days.

Here is what I liked about WWE SmackDown this week and by the same token, I thought that some things could have been improved upon.

#1 Best: Miz and Morrison are charisma machines on WWE SmackDown

I keep singing the praises of Sasha Banks and Bayley and how they always steal the show when they are on WWE SmackDown. But I have to admit that John Morrison and The Miz are just as charismatic and may even be more hilarious than The Role models, in a variety of ways.

The Seth Rollins puke meter is awesome #SmackDown — Connor Weir (@CAweir1993) July 25, 2020

But perhaps the funniest thing on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown was the reference to the whole Seth Rollins puke meter. I hope that this becomes a regular theme until the time is ripe for The Monday Night Messiah to challenge Miz and Morrison with Murphy by his side.

Also, Naomi is clearly getting a push on WWE SmackDown and I am glad to see her inching ever so close to a title shot against Bayley.