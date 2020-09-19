Create
WWE SmackDown - Best and worst- The real reason for the transformation in Alexa Bliss revealed, Identity of mystery woman apparent, 2 Major returns

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was pretty entertaining overall
Riju Dasgupta
Modified 19 Sep 2020
There was a lot to like about this episode of WWE SmackDown and honestly speaking, this has been the case every single week. WWE is clearly putting in all their efforts into making WWE SmackDown their A-show, and while parts of RAW seem, for lack of a better word, raw and unseasoned, WWE SmackDown does not suffer from the same problems.

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown wasn't as eventful as most other weeks (but that said, it did have its fair share of good moments). Let's look at what worked on this week's WWE SmackDown and what WWE could have done differently.

Be sure to leave a comment in the space below, and share your thoughts about WWE SmackDown, the good, the bad, and the ugly, ladies, and gentlemen.

#1 Best: Alexa Bliss is triggered by certain words on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss is far and above the best actor in the world of wrestling, not merely in the WWE SmackDown brand, and this was obvious from the way that a confused Alexa Bliss, not knowing nor understanding the changes that have come upon her, failed to answer either Nikki Cross or Michael Cole behind the commentary desk.

When she delivered Sister Abigail to Lacey Evans this week, it was made abundantly clear on commentary that saying the words- 'The Fiend' sends Alexa Bliss into some kind of trance where she channels elements of The Fiend, and this could be a very useful tool to tell stories in forthcoming WWE SmackDown episodes.

One cannot wait for the eventual interaction between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, where so many possibilities could potentially happen, from Wyatt turning face to Alexa Bliss becoming his valet.

Whatever the case may be, we are in for some exciting times.

Published 19 Sep 2020
WWE SmackDown Big E Alexa Bliss
