WWE SmackDown: Best and worst - The Undertaker makes a phone call, The weakest segment of 2020 revealed?

Did we just see the worst SmackDown segment of 2020 this week?

A current Champion took a shot at The Undertaker on this week's episode of SmackDown.

This week's episode of SmackDown wasn't really the strongest show

If you missed SmackDown this week and were wondering whether or not to watch it based on this review, I would recommend that you give the show a pass. No, it's not that the show was unwatchable because there was actually a lot of good on SmackDown this week, but it was just uneventful.

Time is a luxury to many of us in the WWE Universe and if we are investing 2 hours of our time into a program, which, mind you is longer than most movies these days, then it better be worth our time. SmackDown had a lot of room for improvement, in my personal opinion and it almost felt like Bruce Prichard is keeping his best ideas for RAW these days.

So, with that said, let me not waste any more of your precious time and dive straight into my SmackDown review.

#1 Best: Sasha Banks and Bayley remind us why they're so heavily featured on SmackDown

The whole idea of The Undertaker making a phone call to Bayley is probably the funniest thing that I have come across in quite some time. I think my colleague Gary Cassidy sums it up best when he says the following:

Sasha Banks and Bayley appear on every single WWE show these days, yet seeing them somehow never gets boring.



I also love the fact that Sasha Banks and Bayley kept the SmackDown Women's Championship feud going on in a subtle manner with what they did, with Sasha Banks throwing Bayley under the bus and having her compete with Alexa Bliss and subsequently wearing the SmackDown Women's Championship. These two women have stepped up now that Charlotte Flair is on the shelf and Becky Lynch is gone, and they are carrying the WWE Women's Division on their backs.

As for the shots at The Undertaker, I hope that leads to something down the line.

