The last WWE SmackDown before Crown Jewel is almost here. Roman Reigns will have to defend his title against Logan Paul. While multiple other matches are also booked, there's another worry for fans.

As WWE gears up for the big event in Saudi Arabia amidst all the current tension and rumors of an "imminent attack," there's a lot at stake at the event itself.

However, before WWE can get there, the last SmackDown will solidify the card. The go-home show of the blue brand could have some surprises for fans. Let's take a look at some surprises that could take place at the event.

#1 The New Day tries to stop The Bloodline from breaking a record

‎‏ًdarius @THEBLOODLlNE THE USOS DEFENDING THEY TITLES AT CROWN JEWEL THE USOS DEFENDING THEY TITLES AT CROWN JEWEL https://t.co/aQhGuIt18x

Given Roman Reigns' dominance with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the achievement of another pairing in the Bloodline is often overlooked.

Currently, the Usos are tied as the second-longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history with 478 days - the same as Demolition.

However, they are only five days behind the all-time record held by another current WWE team — The New Day. The babyface group has the longest reign at 483 days.

If The Usos defeat the Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel to retain their titles and not defend them before the next SmackDown, they will become the longest-ever tag team title holders.

The New Day will probably take note of this and even challenge them to a title match during this week's SmackDown. What happens next will remain to be seen, but this is an angle that WWE has not explored yet, and could be interesting.

#2 Liv Morgan has taken a twist in her approach to wrestling

For a while now, Liv Morgan has turned over a new leaf, and it's rather destructive. During the build-up to her Extreme Rules match against Ronda Rousey, something appeared to snap inside her, which led to this.

The superstar has become far more extreme. Despite losing her match, Morgan has not stopped taking things to vicious lengths. She has particularly punished Sonya Deville, who recently criticized her. The Pride Fighter has been put through multiple tables and chairs.

Now with them set to take part in a No DQ match, there's a chance that Morgan might finally take things too far, embracing her Tweener character. She could purposefully injure Deville, adding a level of viciousness to her character that fans have not seen before.

If she does this, it will get her a lot of heat. However, it could divide the fans, given her apparent babyface status.

#3 Roman Reigns confronted by Logan Paul's brother, Jake

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 This man is on top of the world and nobody is touching him Roman Reigns delivering a fire promo walking up the ramp on RAWThis man is on top of the world and nobody is touching him Roman Reigns delivering a fire promo walking up the ramp on RAW🔥 This man is on top of the world and nobody is touching him https://t.co/515LfcTF1l

There are many rumors about Jake Paul being at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. If he is present, he will take his brother's corner against Roman Reigns.

Paul is one of the hottest names in pop culture, especially after he recently defeated Anderson Silva. WWE might even add more hype to the event by having him confront Roman Reigns before the show.

It would be interesting to see The Tribal Chief's reaction once the superstar confronts him.

Do you think Jake Paul will help Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes