WWE SmackDown (December 18th, 2020) - 5 Talking Points: Title challenger gets brutalized, Rising star loses in controversial fashion

SmackDown's go-home edition to TLC 2020 was successful in building the anticipation for this Sunday's PPV event.

The Kevin Owens-Roman Reigns-Jey Uso saga turned even better this week with The Bloodline doing their all to put down the challenger, but Owens ensuring us that nothing can hold him down for long. The match between Reigns and Owens promises to be a brutal affair this Sunday.

On the other hand, Carmella showed some terrific character work on tonight's show hyping up her clash with SmackDown's Women's Champion, Sasha Banks.

The Street Profits defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against the team of Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in an entertaining bout, while Bianca Belair and Bayley locked horns for the first time.

So without any further delays, let's dive into this episode of SmackDown and check out the developments that are bound to get people talking.

#5 Roman Reigns and Jey Uso brutalize Owens on SmackDown

In the final build-up to their clash at TLC 2020, Kevin Owens made his way to the ring to open this week's episode of SmackDown. He advised his family not to watch TLC as he doesn’t want them to see what he’ll do to Roman Reigns this Sunday.

Owens is clearly at the top of his game here, with his intensity on the mic being at the highest level throughout the feud. With many predicting The Tribal Chief to come out on top at TLC, KO is going his bit to keep the fans hooked on to the match.

Owens walked into a trap laid by Reigns and Uso during the initial stages of tonight's episode. The Prizefighter made his way back to the ring to confront Reigns but was attacked from behind by the former Tag Team Champion. The two men then brutalized Owens and KO was subjected to more assaults throughout the night.

The closing segment saw Reigns and Uso brutalize Owens yet again by burying him under a pile of chairs, ladders, and broken tables. However, KO refused to stay down and delivered an incredible promo to close the show.

It would be exciting to see how things pan out at TLC 2020, as the odds look stacked against Owens. However, with the way this week's SmackDown ended, KO does retain an outside chance and could pull off a massive win this Sunday.