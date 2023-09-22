WWE SmackDown to have exclusivity on John Cena when it moves to USA in 2024? Massive hint analyzed

WWE SmackDown has roped in a new broadcaster for their Friday night weekly episodic show. The blue brand has signed a five-year contract with USA Network and replaced Fox Sports.

The USA Network recently posted regarding the announcement of the partnership. However, the statement raised a few questions in the minds of many WWE fans.

WWE SmackDown will move to USA Network from Fox

The statement suggested that the show will feature stars like Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena. Reading John Cena's name has raised questions in everyone's mind regarding his brand exclusivity.

For years now, Cena has been a free agent and appears on whichever show he is asked to. However, this announcement gives us a sense that he is more exclusive to WWE SmackDown.

As of now, there is no clear confirmation if Cena is exclusive to the blue brand. It looks like the 16-time World Champion will continue as a free agent who will appear on multiple shows.

TKO Stocks dip after announcement of WWE SmackDown and USA Network deal

After five years with FOX, WWE SmackDown recently announced its partnership with USA Network. They also revealed adding four primetime quarterly specials with NBC Universal.

While WWE may have gotten a 40% raise from their previous deal with Fox, Their share price on the NYSE didn't seem to benefit from the switch of networks.

The TKO stock is currently at a price of $86.10. The day of the merger saw the stock open at $100.87. There has been an 18.6% drop in their value since the WWE and USA Network deal.

While USA Network will be SmackDown's new home for the next five years, RAW and NXT will go off the network in late 2024. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WWE is very active on the market for Monday Night RAW and NXT. The company has got the attention of "various streaming services, traditional linear networks, and “unexpected players.” It is an interesting time for the World Wrestling Entertainment.

