WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: John Cena steals title match against Roman Reigns, big blunder with Finn Balor, Sasha Banks returns (30 July, 2021)

WWE SmackDown had an entertaining show lined up for fans tonight with its fair share of highs and lows. We saw exciting developments in the biggest feuds on the Blue brand as we inch closer to SummerSlam 2021.

The show had great swerves planned, but one of them could arguably lead to a significant mistake in the future. Overall, the show was solid, with some jaw-dropping action to complement the ongoing storylines.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Hit on WWE SmackDown: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021

John Cena will face Roman Reigns in Universal Championship match at SummerSlam 2021

John Cena kickstarted this week’s WWE SmackDown, and he had a lot to say about Roman Reigns. The 16-time World Champion blasted Reigns for rejecting his title challenge at SummerSlam 2021 and choosing to face Finn Balor instead.

Cena nullified all of Reigns’ arguments from last week by saying that “Reigns needs to change every two years because fans stop caring about him” Ouch! John Cena hurled several other hard-hitting insults at Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown while the crowd continued to cheer in agreement.

Soon after that, Baron Corbin interrupted John Cena’s segment and demanded that the latter lend a helping hand. Cena offered little cash, but the former king slandered him for not offering enough money. John Cena felt this could be Corbin’s learning moment on WWE SmackDown and delivered an Attitude Adjustment before walking out of the ring.

Later in the night, Finn Balor and Roman Reigns met inside the squared circle for the official contract signing. Balor was about to put his name on the dotted line when Corbin attacked him from behind. Soon, John Cena ran to the ring and signed the contract instead. Paul Heyman tried to dispute the match backstage on WWE SmackDown, but Adam Pearce refused to make any changes.

Thus, the highly-anticipated title match between Roman Reigns and John Cena at SummerSlam is now technically official. This match has been in the making for years. There are several reasons why Reigns needs to beat Cena at SummerSlam 2021, but that victory wouldn’t be enough.

He needs to look convincingly good when he stands across from John Cena during promo wars on WWE SmackDown. It is a massive challenge for Roman Reigns but one that he desperately needs to overcome.

