WWE SmackDown Flops and Hits: Ricochet ends 2-week title reign, The Usos in big title match, Ronda Rousey mercilessly destroys top superstars before WrestleMania

WWE SmackDown delivered a near-perfect show tonight. The episode witnessed a surprising title change, a spectacular Roman Reigns promo, and exciting developments in the ongoing title feuds. Top superstars worked hard to gain momentum as we inch closer to WrestleMania 38.

Vince McMahon's protege Austin Theory challenged Pat McAfee to a match at WrestleMania. Additionally, Big E faced Sheamus in a singles match. However, Ridge Holland's brutal attack on Kofi Kingston at ringside and The Celtic Warrior's plan to ride away in The New Day's vehicle caused his match to end in no contest.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Ricochet

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown kickstarted with an entertaining title match. Sami Zayn put his Intercontinental Championship on the line in a match against Ricochet.

Interestingly, the latter entered the title picture only last week after challenging Zayn for the gold backstage. Thus, not many expected Sami Zayn's third run with the IC Championship to come to an end tonight.

The self-proclaimed master strategist fought hard to defend his title against Ricochet, but the high-flying superstar unleashed a new level of his persona on WWE SmackDown this week. He was incredibly impressive inside the squared circle and pushed Zayn to his limits.

In the end, Ricochet fought against the odds to beat his opponent and win his first-ever title on SmackDown. Although The Resident Superhero sought his opportunity when he saw Sami Zayn was distracted by Johnny Knoxville, one can't deny that he was at his absolute best in the title match tonight.

Ricochet has deserved this push for a long time. He is an extremely talented superstar who has done everything required to be a credible babyface in the company.

Even beyond WrestleMania, the creative team must ensure that he enjoys a solid run with the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown. There are multiple potential feuds for Ricochet, which can lead to jaw-dropping matches on the show and restore the credibility that was once associated with the title.

As for Zayn, it was shocking to see his title reign come to an end so soon. However, considering that Ricochet is benefitting from the championship changing hands, we can excuse the booking decision as a necessity for the greater good.

#4 Hit on WWE SmackDown: The Usos

The Bloodline

The WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Viking Raiders finally took place on the blue brand this week. Both teams were previously scheduled to face each other at Elimination Chamber last month, but that never happened. Instead, their title bout was postponed to take place on tonight's show, and it was worth the wait.

No one expected The Usos to lose their title, but fans were curious to see how The Viking Raiders are booked in this match. After all, it would have shown how the creative team is looking to revive the otherwise stagnant division on the blue brand.

In a pleasant surprise, Erik and Ivar pushed the champions to their limits and came across as a credible threat – something that has only been said about The New Say so far.

Jey and Jimmy Uso eventually sealed their victory with the help of a devastating 1D. They retained their tag team championships but put The Viking Raiders over with fans. We hope to see Erik and Ivar back in the title picture sooner rather than later.

Interestingly, The Usos also attacked Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs before the bout, hinting at a potential title feud between them in the coming weeks.

#3 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey

The show's main event saw Ronda Rousey make her in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown. She faced Sonya Deville in a very short match that saw her ruthlessly destroy the WWE official.

The latter has been abusing her power on the blue brand for far too long, and fans in the live audience were extremely happy to see her fall victim to The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Rousey made a statement with the help of a brutal attack on Deville as she sealed her victory.

After the match, she called Charlotte Flair into the ring, who was seated with the commentary team during the clash. The Queen confidently walked inside the squared circle to square off against Ronda Rousey, but the decision soon proved to be a mistake.

Rousey held the reigning champion in a brutal ankle lock submission hold, and Flair had no option but to get out of the ring to escape a brutal beatdown. This allowed Rousey to make a huge statement ahead of their title match at WrestleMania, and it will be exciting to see how their feud is booked moving forward.

#2 Hit on WWE SmackDown: Naomi

Naomi vs. Carmella

Today, Naomi is undoubtedly one of the top babyfaces on SmackDown Women's division. She was involved in an extended feud with Sonya Deville on the blue brand, following which she reunited with Sasha Banks to bring back Team B.A.D.

The duo confirmed their intentions to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and tonight, Naomi took on Carmella in a singles match.

She absolutely dominated one-half of the reigning tag team champions in a short in-ring encounter. Carmella barely had any credible offenses to her name in this entire in-ring battle on the show tonight.

In hindsight, it was concerning to see a current champion struggle against a potential title contender. However, Naomi vs. Carmella certainly set the tone for the upcoming tag team title feud that is likely going to end with the championships changing hands.

#1 Flop/Hit on WWE SmackDown: Drew McIntyre and his feud with Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal this week

As confirmed, Drew McIntyre will face Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. It is a decent booking decision to keep The Scottish Warrior away from the title picture while Roman Reigns is busy with Brock Lesnar.

Corbin is a great option, too, considering how he can get any babyface over with the crowd and is one of the safest workers in the company today. But here's the catch in this feud, they have been at each other's throats for far too long to keep the fans interested.

Tonight, on WWE SmackDown, McIntyre faced Jinder Mahal in a singles match. A brief yet entertaining in-ring battle eventually saw him pick up a convincing victory. He then cut a promo to send a warning to his WrestleMania opponent. Drew McIntyre did well inside the ring and deserves credit for the same.

However, as mentioned earlier, his feud with Happy Corbin has become monotonous. Thus, writers must introduce a few swerves to keep the viewers interested in this storyline in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania.

Edited by Kaushik Das