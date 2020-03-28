WWE SmackDown Grades (March 27, 2020): Superstar defeats Asuka for the first time; new contenders crowned for SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Asuka suffered a rare loss after quite a long time!

Things look troubling for the SmackDown tag team champions, Miz & Morrison!

This week's SmackDown had some good matches

Tonight's episode of the Blue brand opened up with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley getting confronted by the women who will be in the Fatal 5-Way Match for the Women's title at WrestleMania 36. Initially, the match was supposed to be a six-pack challenge, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dana Brooke stepped away from the match and so it was changed into a 5-Way Elimination Match.

Lacey Evans, Naomi, and Tamina came out to confront Bayley which soon erupted into chaos after Tamina took out both Naomi and Evans. Before she could do further damage, Banks and Bayley exited from the ring.

A few more matches were announced for this year's WrestleMania and some even had special stipulations. Bray Wyatt also laid down a challenge for John Cena which the 16-time World Champion will answer on next week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Three matches took place on tonight's episode and now, without further ado, we will get into the details of each match and grade them based on their match quality.

#1 Drew Gulak vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Gulak took on Nakamura in a match that decided the fate of Daniel Bryan

Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura faced each other in a match that had quite the consequence on the line. According to a challenge laid out by Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, if Gulak won, Daniel Bryan will get a shot at Zayn's Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 36.

The trio of Sami Zayn, Nakamura, and Cesaro, who have recently dubbed themselves as The Artist Collective, took on former Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman in a 3-on-1 handicap match for the title at Elimination Chamber which they won after Zayn pinned him. Since Zayn was the one who got the pin, he became the new IC champion.

This match kicked off with Nakamura getting the early advantage on Gulak. The King of Strong Style beat down Gulak with a flurry of strikes and kicks and it was evident that he would do anything to not let Gulak win.

However, The Philadelphia Stretcher rallied back out of the corner with a shotgun dropkick and turned the tide in his favor. Nakamura once again got the upper hand on Gulak when he took him down with a flying knee from the top rope and got a 2-count.

Just when it looked like Nakamura was going to put Gulak's lights out with the Kinshasa, Bryan pushed Gulak out of the way. This allowed the former Cruiserweight Champion to pick up the victory which means Bryan will be going to WrestleMania to face Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental tire.

Result: Drew Gulak defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Grade: B+

#2 Alexa Bliss vs Asuka

Bliss had an impressive showing against Asuka tonight

Alexa Bliss took on one half of the Kabuki Warriors and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka in singles action. The Empress of Tomorrow began the match with some trash talking to which Bliss responded with taunts of her own.

Asuka also mocked Bliss's tag team partner Nikki Cross from the ring who joined Michael Cole on commentary as she took down Bliss on the mat with a shoulder tackle after breaking free from a headlock. The match then followed outside the ring as Asuka shoved The Goddess into the steel steps.

Both Superstars once again got inside the ring and Asuka began targeting Bliss's midsection with a flurry of kicks and chops. Asuka ended up missing a Hip Attack and Bliss capitalized by kicking her in the back.

Bliss then targetted Asuka's arm after she dropped her on the apron arm first. Asuka went for the Asuka Lock submission but Bliss rammed her into the corner and nailed her with a big DDT. She covered Asuka and got the pin to win the match.

Cross then entered the ring to celebrate with Bliss as Asuka crawled to the outside. This made Alexa Bliss one of the few Superstars along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to get a victory over The Empress of Tomorrow.

Result: Alexa Bliss defeated Asuka

Grade: B

#3 The Usos vs The New Day

The two tag teams battled in a high-stakes match

In the main event, The Usos took on Kofi Kingston and Big E of the New Day where the winner of the match would receive a title shot for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36.

The Tag Team Champions, Miz and John Morrison joined Michael Cole on the announce table and continued mocking both the teams. Jimmy Uso started the match with Kogi and got the upper hand on the former WWE Champion early on in the match.

After a few back-and-forth counters and reversals, Kofi sent Jimmy out of the ring and The Usos ended up outside the ring to regroup as Miz and Morrison taunted them from the announce table. Jimmy then went back inside and Kofi tagged Big E to make him the legal man.

Both teams then attempted to double-team each other and got near-falls over each other. As both teams began to show signs of frustration, they took their battle to the outside and in a heat of the moment, Kofi knocked down Morrison who was standing alongside The Miz on the announce table, taunting both teams.

Miz and Morrison then attacked Big E to force the disqualification which awarded The New Day with the DQ victory. As Miz and Morrison proceeded to beat down both teams in the middle of the ring, Cole announced that he got an update from WWE officials which stated that both The Usos and The New Day will face Miz and Morrison in a Triple Threat Ladder Match at WrestleMania for the SmackDown tag team titles.

The New Day then took out both Miz and Morrison were left barking out in protest over the announcement as The Usos looked on from the floor and nodded in approval.

Result: The New Day defeated The Usos via DQ

Grade: A