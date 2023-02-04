WWE SmackDown Greenville, SC: Why is Pat McAfee not at commentary?

Pat McAfee's return to commentary was one of the overlooked surprises during the opening moments of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Michael Cole was ecstatic, and Corey Graves was surprised, adding to the 35-year-old commentator's amazing return.

Last September, McAfee stepped away from his duties as a SmackDown color commentator to accept a position on ESPN's College Gameday. Wade Barrett replaced the former NFL punter. With all due respect to Cole and Barrett, none of them could match the high-energy commentary style of the enthusiastic sports analyst.

Moments after his homecoming, more details about the secrecy of his return were revealed. According to Fightful, none of the commentators were informed of McAfee's comeback, and the commentator arrived in the Alamodome less than thirty minutes before he was seen on television. The Fightful report also stated that there was no official word on whether Pat McAfee was joining the SmackDown commentary booth full-time.

The answer to this query became pretty evident today when the former football punter didn't kick off the show as a color commentator alongside Cole and Barrett.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Massive thank you to the folks of the WWE Universe that were in that AlamoDome.. I’ll remember that “hello” forever 🏻



So grateful to be back tonight..shahtaht @WWEGraves



GREAT to see the WWE family backstage again



🗣I’ve missed everyone That was awesomeMassive thank you to the folks of the WWE Universe that were in that AlamoDome.. I’ll remember that “hello” foreverSo grateful to be back tonight..shahtaht @MichaelCole GREAT to see the WWE family backstage again🗣I’ve missed everyone That was awesomeMassive thank you to the folks of the WWE Universe that were in that AlamoDome.. I’ll remember that “hello” forever 🙏🏻So grateful to be back tonight..shahtaht @MichaelCole & @WWEGravesGREAT to see the WWE family backstage again🗣I’ve missed everyone https://t.co/M30XWGvLV8

Considering the cross-sports appeal he brings and his undeniable charisma, Pat McAfee brings a ton to the announcers' table and the ring.

McAfee vibing to Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song was a constant highlight on television. His wrestling matches against Austin Theory and Baron Corbin were well-received, especially by a celebrity's standards.

Pat McAfee was initially supposed to compete in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble

The Fightful report also provided an in-depth insight and a prediction into the future plans for the returning star. Initially, WWE wanted McAfee to return as a surprise entrant in the 2023 Men's Rumble match. In terms of timing, it was impeccable. The football season is over, and anticipation for The Road to Mania has been brewing. Unfortunately, the color commentator didn't have enough time to get in ring shape.

This is a clear indication that WWE intends to use Pat McAfee in a wrestling capacity, possibly for another big-time match at WrestleMania, which could surely benefit from the footballer's star power.

Hence, the initial feeling upon not seeing him in the commentary booth is that the two parties have committed more to a physical wrestling role for McAfee. As such, the 35-year-old may not be a regular staple on SmackDown as he is trying to get back in ring shape to wrestle again.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 6507 votes