WWE SmackDown Live: 3 things that may happen as Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan sign the contract on the next episode (2 April 2019)

Kofi Kingston is set to face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35

Kofi Kingston's journey has been nothing short of heroic, as the New Day star has scratched and clawed his way to the pinnacle as he now stands a chance to register his name in the history books by becoming the WWE Champion at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

But in order to fulfill his dream, Kofi has to get past the reigning WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan, at the showcase of immortals. After few of the most eventful weeks in the history of SmackDown Live, we now have these 2 elite performers scheduled to sign the contract tomorrow night on SmackDown Live.

Kingston has got over every obstruction that Vince McMahon has laid in his path as his quest to become the WWE Champion continues. All three members of New Day have stood together in this storyline as their brotherhood has been displayed in a tremendous fashion.

By this time the New Day and ardent WWE followers have become accustomed to the Gauntlet matches simply because there have been too many on Tuesday nights.

The very beginning of this eventful ride for Kofi happened via a gauntlet match on the SmackDown episode before Elimination Chamber, and ever since that night, there have been numerous highs in this heroic journey of the New Day member.

Kofi has been immensely supported by his New Day brothers as they've been instrumental in Kofi's commendable story. Xavier Woods and Big E fought in yet another Gauntlet match on SmackDown Live last week as they were put in a mighty tough task of facing numerous tag teams on the blue brand.

McMahon's stipulation was crystal clear that if The New Day loses, that means Kofi too loses his chance of competing in a world title match at Mania. Woods and Big E performed out of their skins as they defeated some of the top tag teams in the company and even got the better of Daniel Bryan and Eric Rowan in order to make sure that Kofi reaches the pinnacle come April 7 at MetLife Arena.

What may happen next?

Here we share our opinion as to what may happen as the two superstars sign the contract for their WrestleMania 35 clash.

#3 Rest of the New Day members get banned from ringside

The New Day is one of the most successful factions of all-time

Kofi's road hasn't been entirely smooth up until this point! The Jamaican has endured a lot in order to be reckoned as the rightful challenger for the WWE Championship. Kofi's New Day brothers - Big E and Xavier woods have stood by their teammate's side in this entire storyline and have been instrumental in ensuring Kofi lives his dream of competing for the biggest prize in the industry at the Grandest Stage of them all!

With that being said, Kofi's path has been full of obstacles as Vince McMahon remain adamant about his opinion of Kofi. The Chairman has tried every bit to rob Kofi of his opportunity at the title, but to Vince's displeasure, all have failed.

Xavier Woods and Big E have been the pillars of strength for Kofi this entire time and McMahon will surely look to curtail their impact on the match at WrestleMania by barring them from ringside.

This will add yet another twist in this eventful ride for Kofi Kingston!

