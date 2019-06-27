WWE SmackDown Live: 3 Things WWE should have avoided on this week's show (25 June)

The New Day

After a brilliant Stomping Grounds pay per view, WWE managed to give us an impressive episode of Raw but the same cannot be said for this week's SmackDown Live. Many Superstars were missing from the blue brand and it clearly hurt the show.

Nevertheless, we finally heard someone knocking on Aleister Black's door and that means he will finally wrestle someone after a long time. We saw Shinsuke Nakamura eyeing Finn Balor and his Intercontinental Championship and that little interaction was one of the best parts of the show.

Also, we got our daily dose of the Best in the World, Shane McMahon and slowly it's becoming frustrating to see him so much every week. There was no trace of Roman Reigns and he has been showing up on Raw much more than on the blue brand which clearly means that the brand split is virtually dead.

This episode clearly wasn't one of the best produced by the blue brand but still, it had its good moments and bad ones. In this slideshow, we take a look at the three mistakes WWE should have avoided on this week's SmackDown Live:

#3 Kofi Kingston vs Dolph Ziggler again

Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston

Why is Dolph Ziggler being given so many shots at the WWE Championship when he clearly has lost his two matches for the same. At Stomping Grounds, Kofi retained his WWE Championship in a Steel Cage Match and that should have kept Dolph out of the title picture but that didn't happen as this week, we saw another match between the two. This time, it was a two out of three falls match, which if Dolph would have won, he would have gotten another shot at the WWE Title at Extreme Rules which thankfully didn't happen.

This same booking every week makes the product pretty boring and I think Vince McMahon knows he doesn't want his product to be boring. I agree that these two have been putting on some brilliant matches but I also hope that Ziggler is finally out of the title picture after his loss against Kofi today.

