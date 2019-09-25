WWE SmackDown Live: 4 interesting mistakes that WWE made this week (24th September 2019)

WWE made many mistakes on SmackDown Live this week

SmackDown Live aired for the final time on the USA Network this week since the company is moving over to FOX next week, and will be presenting a stacked show which includes Kofi Kingston vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship and Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon in a ladder match, with both of them putting their WWE futures on the line.

Hell in a Cell is next Sunday night, and the build-up to the show continued as the match between Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan was officially announced. But as of yet, it is unknown as to whether or not the match will take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

WWE has seemingly booked themselves in a corner in recent weeks with next Friday's SmackDown taking place just two days before Hell in a Cell, and here are just a few mistakes that were made on SmackDown this week.

#4. Erick Rowan on the mic

Why was Erick Rowan given a mic?

Erick Rowan shockingly kicked off SmackDown Live this week and delivered a promo aimed at the two men he is expected to face at Hell in a Cell next weekend. Rowan has never been much of a talker, and it's clear to see why. The entire promo looked awkward for him to deliver.

Rowan spoke too fast in parts which prevented the crowd from reacting to him, and then waited too long for other parts, and it looked as though he forgot his lines. It was the best way to kick off SmackDown since this is the only match building for Hell in a Cell on the Blue Brand, but it should have been Luke Harper cutting the promo instead of his teammate.

