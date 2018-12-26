WWE SmackDown Live: 4 Things we learned from this week’s episode (December 25, 2018)

Christmas Day was Rusev Day

The final episode of SmackDown Live of 2018 ended the year on a high and left fans with a lot of expectations for 2019 and Royal Rumble.

Shinsuke Nakamura finally turned up once again to defend his United States Championship, however, he was not so lucky in his title defense against Rusev this time

Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe took their rivalry to a new height which will definitely bring something new and fresh for the fans in coming weeks.

Christmas celebrations were ruined by one of WWE’s top wrestlers and champions in a fashion that helped him build his character.

The tag teams of SmackDown met in a fast-paced clash which saw two forgotten teams end the match and come to relevance once again.

At the end of the night, there were a few things that we learned from the show. If you are wondering what they were, then check out the 4 things below.

#4 Daniel Bryan is the Grinch who stole Christmas

WWE has been trying to quickly develop Daniel Bryan into a top heel, and completely change his character as a face before.

To continue building on this character, they took a nice different turn by letting him attack Mr. and Mrs. Clause. WWE has used such segments to push their current stars by using the stars of the past and this was no different.

While in the holiday spirits, R-Truth and Carmella made their way to the ring in Santa Clause attire to celebrate Christmas. Daniel Bryan soon interrupted the proceedings.

After an altercation, Bryan attacked the WWE veteran and left him in a heap after applying the LaBelle Lock.

Thus, the WWE allowed Bryan to ruin Christmas and become a Grinch standing tall and ensuring that his character as a heel is taken seriously before he gets into a new feud after AJ Styles.

