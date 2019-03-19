WWE SmackDown Live: 4 ways how Kofi Kingston should win the gauntlet match tonight

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Mar 2019, 18:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi has a mountain to climb.

One of the most compelling storylines in all of WWE today is Kofi Kingston's challenging chase of Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship. It is almost crazy to realise that this entire program happened by accident. The New Day member took the place of the injured Mustafa Ali in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title. Kingston came agonisingly close to dethroning Daniel Bryan, but it did not happen.

He then got replaced from his own one-on-one championship match at Fastlane, with both Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali taking his place. After an impassioned promo alongside Vince McMahon last week on Smackdown, Kingston now has to face insurmountable odds to even get an opportunity at the world title at WrestleMania. This is basically the Daniel Bryan story, re-run with a veteran in his place.

The former multi-time champion has to go through five men in a Gauntlet Match, the match which began the buzz, to get to Bryan. They include Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Sheamus, Cesaro and finally, Rowan. This will be a mighty challenge, but one that Kofi will have to survive. Here are the ways how he should win this gauntlet and thus proving why he is the ultimate underdog.

#4 AJ Styles distracts Randy Orton

This match is happening.

Kofi Kingston is facing five wrestlers, one after the other. So it would be more than acceptable if he does not win all five of them on his own. He is bound to have some help along the way. That help could come in the form of the Phenomenal One. It has been confirmed that AJ Styles is facing Randy Orton at WrestleMania. The pair had an excellent promo segment last week to set up the match and the build should continue this week, in the gauntlet match.

Orton will be Kofi's first opponent, if all his opponents came out in the specified order last week, and it is symbolic because it was him who actually contributed in killing Kofi's push back in 2010, when he made a minor mistake during the finish of a match. A clean loss for the Viper might not be the smartest thing heading into the Show of Shows, so an interference from Styles to help Kofi beat Orton would further their feud, as well as carry the gauntlet to it's next stage.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement