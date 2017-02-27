WWE SmackDown Live's 5 biggest blunders since the Brand Split

SmackDown Live has been far from flawless with these five blemishes on the blue brand being prime examples.

Shockingly, James Ellsworth owns three victories versus AJ Styles

Seven months removed from the 2016 WWE draft, it's safe to say that SmackDown Live has clearly been the superior show over Raw from week-to-week so far. Granted, Raw has been a bit better as of late, but for the first time in nearly a decade, SmackDown is relevant again and outshines the flagship show almost every week.

From the WWE Championship picture all the way down to the women's division, many of the angles on the blue brand have felt fresh and have captured the attention of fans. Not only does the two-hour format give SmackDown a clear advantage, the simple storytelling and booking has also been one of the program's greatest strengths.

However, to say everything SmackDown has done since the Brand Split has been perfect would be false. The blue brand hasn't been without its flaws, with these five failed storylines being its biggest blunders.

#5 Dolph Ziggler's mishandled heel turn

Dolph Ziggler doesn’t feel any different as a heel than he did as a babyface

The jury is out on this specific selection considering that there is still time for him to turn it around, but so far, Dolph Ziggler's heel turn hasn't lived up to its full potential.

Ziggler has always been a better heel than a babyface, so when he finally flipped the switch for the first time in three and a half years at the onset of 2017, it was a breath of fresh air for his character.

As of now, however, he has yet to change his tired entrance music, his awful attire, or virtually anything about his stagnant persona.

His lifeless feud with Apollo Crews and Kalisto hasn't done him any favours either, trading wins back and forth with them and never building any real momentum. Fans hoped he would solidify his spot as a top villain on SmackDown once he went heel, but that hasn't been the case up to this point.