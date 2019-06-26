WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Mistakes WWE made this week (June 25th, 2019)

WWE made a number of mistakes this week on SmackDown Live

The fall out from WWE Stomping Grounds and this week's Monday Night Raw dominated SmackDown Live as the company looked to push forward towards Extreme Rules. SmackDown wasn't going to set the world alight this week since there were a number of Superstars who were not part of the show because they are already touring Japan.

WWE tried to push many of the feuds forward as best as they could without the likes of Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and even Asuka but it was obvious that they only had a handful of Superstars to work with this week and the show itself won't be considered memorable.

Extreme Rules is merely three weeks away and whilst a number of matches have already been announced for the show, the build-up needs to improve if the company doesn't want a repeat of Stomping Grounds.

#5 WWE is becoming too reliant on two-out-of-three falls matches

Two out of Three falls matches have become part of WWE's new remodel where fans no longer miss wrestling action during the ad break. Instead, the company has become reliant on these matches. This week on SmackDown Live, there were two on the same show.

Elias battled The Miz at the demand of Shane McMahon in a match with this stipulation added, before the main event match between Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler in the main event also became a 2-out-of-3 falls match which saw Ziggler lose any future claim to the WWE Championship.

Whilst the company is taking huge steps forward by trying to help the WWE Universe to stop them missing wrestling action, they need to have more than just one match stipulation, otherwise, the product could be about to become really stale.

