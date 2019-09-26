WWE SmackDown Live: 5 Reasons why Kofi Kingston will defeat Brock Lesnar

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.47K // 26 Sep 2019, 20:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston should be seen as the favorite in this bout

Kofi Kingston steps up to his toughest test to date as WWE Champion next Friday night, when he takes on The Beast Incarnate himself, Brock Lesnar.

SmackDown Live makes its debut on The Fox Network and it appears that WWE wants to kick off the show with a bang as part of one of the biggest weeks in WWE history, which also includes the season premiere of Monday Night Raw and Hell in a Cell.

Lesnar laid down the challenge after Kingston swept aside Randy Orton at Clash of Champions. The WWE Champion has been able to defeat all challengers since WrestleMania, including Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, and The Viper himself.

Of course, this isn't the first time Kingston has taken on Lesnar, so the WWE Champion is aware of the task at hand, but there are some hints that seem to point to Kofi Kingston incredibly retaining his Championship against The Beast.

#5. Brock Lesnar is no longer that undefeated Beast

Brock Lesnar is no longer The Beast that be was four years ago

Seth Rollins has already humanized Brock Lesnar twice this year, and both times he's been able to take the Universal Championship from around his waist, which could be why Lesnar decided to pick a fight with Kofi Kingston, since Rollins already proved that he's got Lesnar's number.

When Kingston last faced Lesnar back in 2015, he was an absolute beast, and Kingston was a mid-carder who could be overlooked in a show that was named after the former World Champion. Times have definitely changed. If Rollins can defeat Lesnar then there is no one who can say that Kofi Kingston can't achieve the same fate, since Lesnar is no longer The Beast Incarnate. He's currently on a decline and Kingston could take advantage of that.

1 / 5 NEXT