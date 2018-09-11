Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE SmackDown Live before Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 last-minute predictions

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.82K   //    11 Sep 2018, 15:25 IST

Ma
Maryse will face Brie Bella in the main event

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live will take place in Lafayette, Louisiana on Tuesday.

With just five days to go until the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, five matches have already been announced for this week’s show, including the SmackDown Tag Team Championship #1 contender battle between The Bar and Rusev Day.

The build-up to Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse will also be featured on Tuesday’s episode, with Brie taking on Maryse in the main event, while R-Truth will attempt to pick up his second win in a row when he goes one-on-one with Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Aside from the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, one of the most anticipated encounters from the blue brand at Hell In A Cell will be between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

WWE is yet to announce a segment involving Styles and Joe for this week’s show, but it was confirmed over the weekend that Charlotte will prepare for her SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Becky by facing Sonya Deville on Tuesday.

Elsewhere this week, we can expect to see more progression in the rivalry between Asuka & Naomi and The IIconics, while Jeff Hardy will take on United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura just five days before he steps inside Hell In A Cell against Randy Orton.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of SmackDown Live.

#5 Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville

Cha
Charlotte Flair has been champion since SummerSlam

Sonya Deville is one of the most underrated Superstars in the women’s division, but can anybody really see her defeating Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one match?

With Mandy Rose likely to watch on from ringside, the numbers will be against the SmackDown Women’s champion, who is lacking any allies following Becky Lynch’s SummerSlam betrayal, but that only makes it more probable that she could pick up the victory via disqualification.

Given that WWE seems to be cooling on the Becky heel turn, it would be a surprise to see her attack Charlotte again during or after the match. Instead, it seems more likely that she’ll appear after "The Queen" wins to cut another heated promo.

Prediction: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown New Day The Bar Brie Bella Maryse
Danny Hart
ANALYST
A football writer by trade, Danny began covering the crazy world of pro wrestling in 2017. If you enjoy his articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
WWE SmackDown Live Results August 28th 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE Got Right On Smackdown Live This Week: 7...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige announces Tag Team Tournament on...
RELATED STORY
7 Last-Minute predictions for WWE SmackDown Live (7...
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
10 things WWE got right on the Smackdown Live after...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE possibly spoils title match at WWE Hell in...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 7 Aug, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Results August 7th 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Things That Can Take SmackDown Live By...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us