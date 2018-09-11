WWE SmackDown Live before Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 last-minute predictions

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.82K // 11 Sep 2018, 15:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Maryse will face Brie Bella in the main event

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live will take place in Lafayette, Louisiana on Tuesday.

With just five days to go until the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, five matches have already been announced for this week’s show, including the SmackDown Tag Team Championship #1 contender battle between The Bar and Rusev Day.

The build-up to Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse will also be featured on Tuesday’s episode, with Brie taking on Maryse in the main event, while R-Truth will attempt to pick up his second win in a row when he goes one-on-one with Andrade “Cien” Almas.

Aside from the WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, one of the most anticipated encounters from the blue brand at Hell In A Cell will be between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

WWE is yet to announce a segment involving Styles and Joe for this week’s show, but it was confirmed over the weekend that Charlotte will prepare for her SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Becky by facing Sonya Deville on Tuesday.

Elsewhere this week, we can expect to see more progression in the rivalry between Asuka & Naomi and The IIconics, while Jeff Hardy will take on United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura just five days before he steps inside Hell In A Cell against Randy Orton.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In this article, let’s take a look at five last-minute predictions ahead of SmackDown Live.

#5 Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville

Charlotte Flair has been champion since SummerSlam

Sonya Deville is one of the most underrated Superstars in the women’s division, but can anybody really see her defeating Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one match?

With Mandy Rose likely to watch on from ringside, the numbers will be against the SmackDown Women’s champion, who is lacking any allies following Becky Lynch’s SummerSlam betrayal, but that only makes it more probable that she could pick up the victory via disqualification.

Given that WWE seems to be cooling on the Becky heel turn, it would be a surprise to see her attack Charlotte again during or after the match. Instead, it seems more likely that she’ll appear after "The Queen" wins to cut another heated promo.

Prediction: Charlotte Flair def. Sonya Deville

1 / 5 NEXT